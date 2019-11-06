Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.89 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

CMP stock traded down $4.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.02. 786,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,299. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.36. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $60.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

CMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.02.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.