Comparing Novelion Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:NVLNF) & TapImmune (OTCMKTS:MRKR)

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Novelion Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:NVLNF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TapImmune and Novelion Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TapImmune 0 0 5 1 3.17 Novelion Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

TapImmune presently has a consensus price target of $10.90, indicating a potential upside of 171.87%. Given TapImmune’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TapImmune is more favorable than Novelion Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

TapImmune has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novelion Therapeutics has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TapImmune and Novelion Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TapImmune $210,000.00 872.10 -$147.96 million ($1.67) -2.40 Novelion Therapeutics $130.43 million 0.11 -$108.33 million N/A N/A

Novelion Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than TapImmune.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.0% of TapImmune shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Novelion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of TapImmune shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Novelion Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TapImmune and Novelion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TapImmune N/A -83.31% -77.09% Novelion Therapeutics -79.43% N/A -26.13%

Summary

TapImmune beats Novelion Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is developing TPIV100/110, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 breast cancer; and TPIV200 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. It is also developing a proprietary nucleic acid-based antigen expression technology, PolyStart, to improve the ability of the immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Novelion Therapeutics Company Profile

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for individuals living with rare diseases in the United States, Japan, Brazil, and internationally. Its commercial products include metreleptin, a recombinant analog of human leptin, which is indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy under the MYALEPTA brand name; and lomitapide capsule for the treatment of adult patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia under the JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA brands. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

