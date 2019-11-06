CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CAO Sells $69,686.13 in Stock

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $69,686.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,594 shares in the company, valued at $983,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CommVault Systems stock opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $167.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVLT. ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 46.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,188,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,586,000 after buying an additional 697,987 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 68.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 963,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,831,000 after purchasing an additional 392,043 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 316.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 389,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 295,700 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 741.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 315,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,646,000 after purchasing an additional 277,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the second quarter valued at about $12,901,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

