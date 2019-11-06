Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32), Fidelity Earnings reports. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 million.

CHCT traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.99. 132,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,516. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.19. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.72.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.41.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

