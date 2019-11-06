Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) will announce sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Commscope’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. Commscope posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commscope will report full-year sales of $8.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $8.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.88 billion to $10.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commscope.

Get Commscope alerts:

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Commscope from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 target price on Commscope and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Commscope in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

COMM opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.52. Commscope has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

In other news, Director L William Krause acquired 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $252,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commscope by 256.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Commscope by 174.1% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commscope by 27.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commscope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.