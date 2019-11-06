Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,929.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,566,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750,661 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $141,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $59,323,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,278,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,651 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 371.8% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,258,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,701,000 after purchasing an additional 991,792 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 420,000 shares of company stock worth $426,300. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.37%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.