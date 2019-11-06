Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 10,515 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 254,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PPL by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,119,000 after acquiring an additional 937,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,843,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,855,739,000 after buying an additional 1,548,115 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PPL by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,097,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,280,000 after buying an additional 1,242,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PPL by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,914,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,518,000 after buying an additional 4,523,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PPL by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,785,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,442,000 after buying an additional 372,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.49. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $33.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PPL shares. ValuEngine lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Macquarie upgraded PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $679,300.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,206.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total value of $13,025,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 624,308 shares of company stock worth $20,800,120. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.