Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.42

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.42 and traded as high as $7.53. Commercial Vehicle Group shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 3,577 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.75.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $243.19 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 88.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 157.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

