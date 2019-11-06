Comerica Bank Sells 358 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of PNW opened at $90.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.06. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $99.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.24 and a 200-day moving average of $94.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $869.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.16 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.94%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

