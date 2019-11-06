Comerica Bank Purchases 1,659 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $106.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.52. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.25 and a one year high of $107.21.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

