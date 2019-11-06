Comerica Bank Has $8.11 Million Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,559 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,879 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCBI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 42,532 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Continental Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $620,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,689,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,793.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.19. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $47.86 and a 12-month high of $66.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $272.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.12 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

