Comerica Bank Grows Stake in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Medicines were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDCO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The Medicines by 17.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Medicines by 35.1% during the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Medicines alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDCO shares. Citigroup cut The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut The Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Medicines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.77.

NASDAQ MDCO opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Medicines Company has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $58.48.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Medicines Company will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

The Medicines Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.