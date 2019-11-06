Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Enstar Group by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Enstar Group by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of ESGR opened at $200.22 on Wednesday. Enstar Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $150.32 and a fifty-two week high of $203.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $365.33 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

