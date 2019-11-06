Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,937 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Corteva by 31.7% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Corteva by 0.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 58,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 101.0% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.8% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.99. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Corteva’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel bought 18,393 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

