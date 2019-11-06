Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 24.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,413 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Neogen were worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 124.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Neogen by 20.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Neogen during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $1,594,712.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,623,473.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,117,525.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,069 shares of company stock worth $9,054,542. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $66.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.78. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $79.83. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $101.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Neogen from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

