Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,962 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,208,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $248,109,000 after purchasing an additional 423,687 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Comcast by 5.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 48,307 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,696 shares of company stock worth $23,333,254. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,589,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

