Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Boosted by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309,798 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 2.1% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Comcast by 7.3% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,208,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $248,109,000 after acquiring an additional 423,687 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 48,307 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In related news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,696 shares of company stock valued at $23,333,254 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.