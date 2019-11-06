Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on COLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

COLB stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $40.11. 4,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,119. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $41.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $46,501.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at $660,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.