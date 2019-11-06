ColossusXT (COLX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $141.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $141.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000895 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,634,015,315 coins and its circulating supply is 11,592,973,488 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

