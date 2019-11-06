Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

In related news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $64,006.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,712.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 55,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $3,946,417.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,196 shares of company stock worth $18,239,955. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.51 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.62. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

