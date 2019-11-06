Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Colfax in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Colfax alerts:

CFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colfax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Colfax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.65.

Shares of CFX opened at $35.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.63. Colfax has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $846.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colfax by 176.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.