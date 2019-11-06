CoinPoker (CHP) Market Capitalization Tops $1.23 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 6th. CoinPoker has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $2,617.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Allcoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00221303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.43 or 0.01481838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028353 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00119730 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker was first traded on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 329,178,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,806,529 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Allcoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

