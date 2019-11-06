Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

Get Cohu alerts:

COHU has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Cohu from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Cohu from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Cohu from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

COHU traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,701. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $717.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.41. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 16.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohu will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones acquired 3,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $39,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cohu by 985.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 18.8% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cohu by 566.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 18.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 18.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.