Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Barclays

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.10% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.48.
Shares of CTSH opened at $61.92 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.
In related news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at $28,119,005.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 678 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $42,185.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,052.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,337. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,177 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,715,515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $163,651,000 after acquiring an additional 29,404 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 104,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 79,062 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.
