Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Barclays

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.48.

Shares of CTSH opened at $61.92 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at $28,119,005.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 678 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $42,185.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,052.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,337. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,177 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,715,515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $163,651,000 after acquiring an additional 29,404 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 104,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 79,062 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

