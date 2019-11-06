Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Issues Earnings Results

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 805,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $155,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,686.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $83,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,393.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 58,000 shares of company stock worth $634,300. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Codexis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

