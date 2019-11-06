Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of Cna Financial stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $45.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cna Financial has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $50.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.94.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.67). Cna Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cna Financial will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

