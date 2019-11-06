CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Plans $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.59. 976,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.25. CME Group has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. CME Group’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total value of $1,606,536.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,418.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.46, for a total value of $318,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,068.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,136 shares of company stock worth $3,319,698. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.36.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

