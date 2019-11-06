Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Preben Prebensen Buys 11 Shares

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Preben Prebensen purchased 11 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,406 ($18.37) per share, for a total transaction of £154.66 ($202.09).

Preben Prebensen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

On Thursday, October 10th, Preben Prebensen sold 149,204 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($16.52), for a total transaction of £1,885,938.56 ($2,464,312.77).

On Thursday, September 5th, Preben Prebensen purchased 12 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80) per share, for a total transaction of £154.32 ($201.65).

CBG traded down GBX 23 ($0.30) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,397 ($18.25). 261,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,969. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,209 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,614 ($21.09). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,383.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,406.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,435 ($18.75) price target (down from GBX 1,565 ($20.45)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.65) price target (down from GBX 1,610 ($21.04)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,460 ($19.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,529.22 ($19.98).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.