Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 48.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Clorox to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $520,321.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,796.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total transaction of $1,137,432.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.64. 640,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.42. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. Clorox’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

