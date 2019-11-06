Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,581 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Citrix Systems by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 49,944 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,979 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $586,636.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,335 shares in the company, valued at $32,442,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $520,182.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,335.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,554 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS opened at $108.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.07. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $112.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.05 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.