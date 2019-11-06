Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 37,055 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,986,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $391,221,000 after purchasing an additional 912,477 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,949 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CTXS opened at $108.79 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $112.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 97.57%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

In related news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 4,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $394,753.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,980.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $523,356.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,554. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

