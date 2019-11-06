Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 54 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,627 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $193.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.10 and a 200 day moving average of $189.26. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $138.65 and a 1-year high of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cascend Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

