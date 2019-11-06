Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.1% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,879,489,000 after buying an additional 6,744,699 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,817,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,909,247,000 after buying an additional 1,729,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,529,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,433,000 after buying an additional 2,201,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after buying an additional 5,931,167 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after buying an additional 43,525,113 shares during the period. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $39.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

