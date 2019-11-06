Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $645,000 Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $2,303,401.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,467 shares of company stock worth $16,900,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $105.53 on Wednesday. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

