Citigroup (NYSE:C) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $77.50 to $84.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Citigroup traded as high as $75.05 and last traded at $74.56, with a volume of 407376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.84.

C has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.16.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.7% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 12,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 215,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $166.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.22.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 30.68%.

Citigroup Company Profile (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.