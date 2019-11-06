Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,008 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $57,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.7% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS stock opened at $266.99 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $155.98 and a twelve month high of $277.85. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $2.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $217.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $295.00 target price on Cintas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.40.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,873,276.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.