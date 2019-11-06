Cincinnati Bell (CBB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Cincinnati Bell to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Cincinnati Bell has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $384.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cincinnati Bell to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Shares of CBB stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Bell has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $15.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, Director Theodore H. Torbeck sold 55,000 shares of Cincinnati Bell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $391,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 315,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,852.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have acquired 13,750 shares of company stock worth $62,075 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.