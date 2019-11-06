CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $753,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,654.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 432,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $6,945,287.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 499,069 shares of company stock worth $7,936,415. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.82.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.