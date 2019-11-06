CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.19 Million Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 22.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 33.1% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John F. Burkart sold 13,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.62, for a total transaction of $4,316,344.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,726 shares in the company, valued at $5,541,502.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Adam W. Berry sold 9,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.22, for a total transaction of $2,943,927.18. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,956.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,904,657 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.88.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $318.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $326.93 and a 200-day moving average of $306.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $235.51 and a 12-month high of $334.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.30.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.05%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

