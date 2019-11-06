CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 49,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 117,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,985 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $1,138,573.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,651 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,518 shares of company stock worth $5,351,774 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $113.51 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $89.48 and a 12-month high of $131.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a 0.70000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

