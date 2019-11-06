CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 102.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,434,000 after acquiring an additional 43,022 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $269,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 15.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $94.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.64.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cross Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.07.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $2,061,024.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 38,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $3,469,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,450 shares of company stock worth $5,975,523 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

