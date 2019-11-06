CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,930 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 22.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $156.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $119.35 and a 1 year high of $156.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

