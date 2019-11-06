CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.45. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,096. CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.54.

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

