Chronobank (TIME) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Chronobank has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $46,847.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chronobank has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One Chronobank coin can now be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00018808 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chronobank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00221804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.53 or 0.01491035 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029502 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00118338 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chronobank

Chronobank was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chronobank’s official message board is blog.chronobank.io . The official website for Chronobank is chronobank.io

Chronobank Coin Trading

Chronobank can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronobank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronobank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronobank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.