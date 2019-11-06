Christopher Callesano Sells 4,797 Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Stock

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) insider Christopher Callesano sold 4,797 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $173,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MC stock opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Moelis & Co has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $48.69.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Moelis & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moelis & Co from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MC. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

