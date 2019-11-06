Chiyue Cheung Sells 6,000 Shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Stock

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.67.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $92.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Corp will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

NPTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price objective on NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. MKM Partners raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 170.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 26,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

