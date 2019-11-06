China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
CJJD opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.39.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.
