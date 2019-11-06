China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

CJJD opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.39.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.24% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

