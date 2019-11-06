Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,143,000 after acquiring an additional 996,843 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,369,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,257,000 after acquiring an additional 23,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.2% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.22. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $166.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.16.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

