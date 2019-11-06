Chicago Equity Partners LLC Takes $917,000 Position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,520 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 87.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFIN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stephens set a $33.00 target price on First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.15. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $35.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $102.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 38.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

