Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 59,875 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 83.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,875 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in CSX by 32.1% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 263,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 64,070 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in CSX by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in CSX by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in CSX by 2.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 147,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in CSX by 156.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 645,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,927,000 after acquiring an additional 394,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Loop Capital cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CSX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CSX to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.98.

In related news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $2,852,529.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $234,553,941.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at $561,140.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $58.47 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day moving average is $72.66.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

